© Instagram / the good shepherd





Family mission and the Good Shepherd and 1 person dead, another injured in plane crash next to Church of the Good Shepherd in LaBelle





1 person dead, another injured in plane crash next to Church of the Good Shepherd in LaBelle and Family mission and the Good Shepherd





Last News:

Large police presence at Walmart and Hy-Vee off Broadway.

Virginia GOP vote-counting updates: Youngkin and Snyder last two in race for Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Alabama trooper put on leave after assault and sexual misconduct charges.

Federal judge extends restrictions on LAPD’s use of projectile weapons at protests.

'The Voice': Pia Renee's 'Need U Bad' Gets the Coaches on Their Feet.

'Free land on basis of YouTube video': Nayong Pilipino ex-chief says follow the law on mega jab facility.

Guidance for financial sector on climate resilience.

Advocates, labor officials outreach to SoCal farmworkers over workers' rights.

Harris County DA’s office asks judge not to release information to family in deadly Harding Street raid.

Veteran turns to music to lift up other veterans.

2021 redistricting will revive Georgia power struggle.

SLO police respond to potential active shooter incident at apartment complex.