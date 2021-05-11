© Instagram / the good wife





'The Good Wife' Cast Had 24 Hours Notice to Learn Legal Dialogue and This Is Why You Should Watch ‘The Good Wife’





'The Good Wife' Cast Had 24 Hours Notice to Learn Legal Dialogue and This Is Why You Should Watch ‘The Good Wife’





Last News:

This Is Why You Should Watch ‘The Good Wife’ and 'The Good Wife' Cast Had 24 Hours Notice to Learn Legal Dialogue

Celtics, on eve of Heat rematch, announce Jaylen Brown out for season.

Forty years on, Bob Marley’s rich legacy thrives.

Level 3 sex offender to be released in Bemidji.

California expands drought emergency to large swath of state.

Editorial.

‘The Moodys’: Remaining Episodes To Air In June As Fox Cancellation Looms.

Crews respond to brush fire in San Rafael.

Boy killed by garbage truck next to McDonald's.

Consumers Expect Surging Inflation to Crush the Purchasing Power of their Labor: Fed's Survey.

Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Says She's Pestering WB To Introduce Poison Ivy.

National Weather Service to survey damage in Alamance County.

‘There were embers everywhere’: Security cameras show home nearly lost to Tomahawk wildfire.