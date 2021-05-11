© Instagram / the lego batman movie





'The Lego Batman Movie': These DC heroes deserve their own Lego movie – Film Daily and The LEGO Ninjago Movie /The LEGO Batman Movie/The LEGO Movie 3-Film Collection now available On Demand!





'The Lego Batman Movie': These DC heroes deserve their own Lego movie – Film Daily and The LEGO Ninjago Movie /The LEGO Batman Movie/The LEGO Movie 3-Film Collection now available On Demand!





Last News:

The LEGO Ninjago Movie /The LEGO Batman Movie/The LEGO Movie 3-Film Collection now available On Demand! and 'The Lego Batman Movie': These DC heroes deserve their own Lego movie – Film Daily

Large police presence at Walmart and Hy-Vee off Broadway.

Three controlled burns escape in La Plata County.

Report: Mariners to call up top prospect Jarred Kelenic for Cleveland series.

Community rallying to help family of teens in ICU after boat explosion at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier.

Parents will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if Asheville Primary is closing.

Eagle Josh Kennedy with the latest on his injury setback.

Community rallying to help family of teens in ICU after boat explosion at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier.

Williamstown High School students excited to finally play live music.

Parents will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if Asheville Primary is closing.

Ky. parents weigh the decision to vaccinate kids for COVID-19.

Health officials encourage women to prioritize their wellbeing during Women's Health Month.

Man sentenced to home confinement in sexual abuse case.