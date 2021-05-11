‘The New Edition Story’: Do the actors sing or lip sync in BET’s biopic? and BET’s ‘The New Edition Story’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Super Trailer (Exclusive)
© Instagram / the new edition story

‘The New Edition Story’: Do the actors sing or lip sync in BET’s biopic? and BET’s ‘The New Edition Story’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Super Trailer (Exclusive)


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-05-11 07:14:04

BET’s ‘The New Edition Story’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Super Trailer (Exclusive) and ‘The New Edition Story’: Do the actors sing or lip sync in BET’s biopic?


Last News:

Angels defeat Astros 5-4 behind Jared Walsh's four hits.

Senior Profile: Atrey Bhargava conducts international research with focus on economics and human rights.

Smilow Multiple Myeloma and Gammopathies Program < Yale School of Medicine.

Monetary incentives to be checks and bonds, governor says.

Voices of DEI: Vandana Khungar, MD, MSc < Yale School of Medicine.

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2021.

Update: May AT PENN.

Fulton police believer missing woman still alive and in mid-Missouri.

INDIA CEO SERIES: ExxonMobil eyes bigger footprint in India's energy transition journey.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases Eddie and Venom's Relationship in Sequel.

Dr. Walter Haisler, KAGS’ Exceptional Aggie.

Norwood-Norfolk school district names new 'High Flyers'.

  TOP