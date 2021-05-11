© Instagram / vampire bat





Vampire bats might avoid bitter substances to dodge indigestion and Dead clever: why vampire bats are the ultimate social-distancing experts





Dead clever: why vampire bats are the ultimate social-distancing experts and Vampire bats might avoid bitter substances to dodge indigestion





Last News:

Pools And Fitness Centers Are Starting To Open Around The Country.

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster.

NSW imposes NEW RULES on travellers coming from Greater Melbourne area after Victoria COVID case.

In full: Lawrence Wong's ministerial statement on whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

Fremantle Dockers set to wait on Alex Pearce as Sam Switkowski, Adam Cerra eye Essendon clash.

UK's Morrisons looks to summer of socialising and sport for trading boost.

War hero's niece objects to selling of Vittori-Rocci Post.

College COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements: Legal Issues to Consider.

Yuki Tsunoda needs to fix the broken bandwagon.

Google asks Wear OS users to fill out survey with update expected soon.

Israel launches airstrikes on 'Hamas military targets' in Gaza Strip as it responds to rocket attacks.

Japan's Kei Nishikori adds voice to Olympic concerns.