© Instagram / vijay sethupathi





Vijay Sethupathi pays tribute to late filmmaker SP Jananathan while wishing on Labour Day and Viduthalai first look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi as mentor of Soori’s protagonist in Vetri Maaran film





Viduthalai first look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi as mentor of Soori’s protagonist in Vetri Maaran film and Vijay Sethupathi pays tribute to late filmmaker SP Jananathan while wishing on Labour Day





Last News:

TerraScale and iQ International Sign Definitive Share Exchange Agreements to Revolutionize the Green Data Center Market.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster ...

The Global Smart Grid Market is Expected to Reach $92+ Billion by 2026.

State Department Covid review blasts 'void of U.S. international leadership' under Trump and Pompeo.

The Other Sherlock And Moriarty Of Baker Street.

CBD restaurant among new exposure sites as Victorian man tests positive.

Weak cash flow lays bare Thyssekrupp's long road to recovery.

Cyberattack to push Mass. gas prices higher.

Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Trophies to HFPA as NBC Skips 2022 Broadcast.

Coronavirus latest news: Think twice before hugging if you're unvaccinated, says Matt Hancock.

Eight Caribbean countries sign up to new CISI qualifications regime.

Germany to support quantum computing with 2 bln euros.