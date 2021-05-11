© Instagram / the quad





The Quad’s economic imperative: Participating nations should cooperate and benefit beyond the security frame and Friends in deed: How the EU and the Quad can promote security in the Indo-Pacific





Friends in deed: How the EU and the Quad can promote security in the Indo-Pacific and The Quad’s economic imperative: Participating nations should cooperate and benefit beyond the security frame





Last News:

UK to ban LGBT conversion therapy and provide more support.