From 'Mind-Numbing' To 'Bored To Death,' Digital Media Has An Image Problem 05/03/2021 and Bored to Death — TV Review

Bored to Death — TV Review and From 'Mind-Numbing' To 'Bored To Death,' Digital Media Has An Image Problem 05/03/2021

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 12 and Up.

The Future Of Tokenized Stocks.

Bob Dylan Gets Miami Art Survey, Turner Prize Nominee Slams Tate, and More: Morning Links from May 11, 2021.

AUM Biosciences enters in a Strategic Collaboration with Handok and CMG Pharm to develop 'CHC2014', New Pan-TRK Inhibitor for Cancer Treatment.

Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder of Aegis Software Accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

Mark Zuckerberg named his goat 'Bitcoin' — and fans of the cryptocurrency are taking it as an endorsement.

Elevate Security and Cyentia Institute Launch First Annual Study on Employee Cybersecurity Risk in the Workplace, Finds Current Solutions Do Little to Reduce Human Error.

Energy and Utilities Executive Jeff Wright Joins Innowatts as Chief Revenue Officer.

ServiTech Announces Christie Werner and Mark Morten as new Territory Leaders.

Golfer Shoots And Kills Dog For Stealing His Ball: Police.

Coronavirus latest news: Nicola Sturgeon confirms indoor visits and hugging to be permitted from next week.

Ten shot dead in Ballymurphy massacre entirely innocent, coroner finds.