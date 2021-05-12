© Instagram / the crazies





'The Happening' vs. 'The Crazies': Which Mind-Melting Apocalypse Will Reign Supreme? and Why 'The Crazies' and 'Dawn of the Dead' Make for a Perfect Horror Remake Double Feature





'The Happening' vs. 'The Crazies': Which Mind-Melting Apocalypse Will Reign Supreme? and Why 'The Crazies' and 'Dawn of the Dead' Make for a Perfect Horror Remake Double Feature





Last News:

Why 'The Crazies' and 'Dawn of the Dead' Make for a Perfect Horror Remake Double Feature and 'The Happening' vs. 'The Crazies': Which Mind-Melting Apocalypse Will Reign Supreme?

Toxic Blooms Are a Public Health Risk and Increase Water Treatment Costs.

The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2021 Brit Awards.

Interstate Bridge reached peak capacity in early‐1990s and the Glenn Jackson Bridge did so in the mid‐2000s.

Crime and safety take center stage as NYC tourism industry rebounds.

As Storm season nears, coach Dan Hughes forced to make tough roster calls and cuts: ‘They’re awful’.

Federal Jury Finds Man Guilty of Possessing Molotov Cocktails at La Mesa Protest.

Groups plan to protest Billy Graham dinner for law enforcement in Bellevue Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Goslings follow their mom and dad on the pond.

FSPA gives $1.1M grant to La Crosse's Family & Children's Center.

Judge dismisses NRA's «bad faith» bankruptcy, says Wayne LaPierre «surreptitious» and «nothing less than shocking».

TV Ratings May 11: Nine and Lego Masters win the night.

Golf column: Section II girls take huge step as new state championship site.