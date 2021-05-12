© Instagram / the quad





UU to screen movie 'Soul' on the Quad and Restaurants in the Quad Cities are facing staff shortages





UU to screen movie 'Soul' on the Quad and Restaurants in the Quad Cities are facing staff shortages





Last News:

Restaurants in the Quad Cities are facing staff shortages and UU to screen movie 'Soul' on the Quad

Death toll grows to at least 40 as violence escalates between Israel, Hamas.

The Origins of Florence and the Dickinson Tragedy.

Covid-19 News: Live Updates on India, Variants and Vaccines.

Volvo and Daimler bet on hydrogen truck boom this decade.

Doug Lewandowski column: Feeding the birds, and bears.

Novel Approach: Chanel Cleeton spotlights story of escape and war in new novel.

Younger adolescents get ready for COVID shots.

IMV Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results and Expansion of its Clinical Pipeline.

Chip makers, big tech, and cloud companies launch Semiconductors in America Coalition to lobby government.

London-based Unmind closes $47M series B to expand its workplace mental health platform.

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 12, 2021.

Air France and Airbus to stand trial over 2009 crash.