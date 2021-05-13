© Instagram / Shia LaBeouf





Sia shares complicated feelings for 'sick puppy' Shia LaBeouf: 'I'm always going to love him' and Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf 'emotionally hurt' her, shows support for FKA twigs' lawsuit against him





Sia shares complicated feelings for 'sick puppy' Shia LaBeouf: 'I'm always going to love him' and Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf 'emotionally hurt' her, shows support for FKA twigs' lawsuit against him





Last News:

Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf 'emotionally hurt' her, shows support for FKA twigs' lawsuit against him and Sia shares complicated feelings for 'sick puppy' Shia LaBeouf: 'I'm always going to love him'

Cops cuff shooter who open fired into Times Square and injured three last weekend.

Investigation Leads to Arrests of Two Teens and Recovery of Guns.

Amazon and the WNBA Reach Multi-Year Deal to Stream 16 Regular-Season Games and the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Prime Video.

FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrests 13 on federal drug and firearms charges.

The time has finally come for Frida Kahlo: Timeless, the COD exhibit delayed by COVID.

Google enters global remittance market after tie-up with Western Union and Wise.

Missoula County now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and up.

7@four: DSAR Mac and Bob's Benefit Golf Tournament.

Pay raises and COVID-19 bonuses likely across Denton ISD.

Lele Sadoughi Brings Her Coveted Headbands — and Her First-Ever Store — Home to Dallas.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna On The Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack, The 'Worrisome' Chip Shortage And The Future Of AI.

Reds vs. Pirates.