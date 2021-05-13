© Instagram / the good shepherd





[COLUMN] On being like Jesus, the Good Shepherd — and The Good Shepherd and Lesbian Day of Visibility





The Good Shepherd and Lesbian Day of Visibility and [COLUMN] On being like Jesus, the Good Shepherd —





Last News:

Out of Gas, Drivers Miss Work and Stress About Family Gatherings.

2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule: Complete schedule, tickets and match-up information for 2021 NFL Season.

Buccaneers at Patriots on October 3, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Return to New England.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, ABC7 team up for 2nd 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' phone bank.

Pa. averaging fewest new COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months; Philadelphia’s reopening plan has two importan.

VIDEO: Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens hosts Star-Advertiser sports show ‘The CO2 RUN DWN’.

Cleveland Browns 2021 Schedule.

Construction on I-15 and I-90 to continue until August.

#TradeTalks: Accelerating digital transformation for food and beverage companies.

Kerry says trusting China on climate would be ‘stupid and malpractice’.

6 P.M. Weather Report.

On Your Corner: Teen learns about community by mowing lawns for free.