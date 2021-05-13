© Instagram / top of the lake





Top of the Lake: China Girl finale recap – uneven and bizarre to the bitter end and Top of the Lake: China Girl – a tale of misogyny, motherhood and murder





Top of the Lake: China Girl – a tale of misogyny, motherhood and murder and Top of the Lake: China Girl finale recap – uneven and bizarre to the bitter end





Last News:

Golden Globes and Hollywood Foreign Press Association backlash: What to know.

More sunshine and warm temps for your Thursday, with a HOT weekend on the way for our areas.

Documentary filmed in Hardin highlights missing and murdered cases.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2021: 5 prime time games highlight toughest schedule in league.

US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up.

Some Rain Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Are Possible Over The Next Few Days.

Frost disappears as spring and summer warmth return.

Jazz Record Mart's Bob Koester dies at 88.

7 Yankees coaches and staff have virus; Torres out as precaution.

DOJ and FDA Target Companies That Undermine FDA Oversight.

This boutique is growing and supporting Charlotte artists in the process.

The Colonial Pipeline Is Finally Back Online and Pumping Gas.