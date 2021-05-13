© Instagram / yeh hai mohabbatein





Divyanka Tripathi reflects on how empowered was Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza gets engaged, Divyanka Tripathi says ‘Perfect jodi’





Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza gets engaged, Divyanka Tripathi says ‘Perfect jodi’ and Divyanka Tripathi reflects on how empowered was Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein





Last News:

ILC Therapeutics Announces Board Changes and Funding Round to Accelerate Covid-19 Drug.

UK Rosenberg Law, Patterson School Student to Study Turkish on Boren Fellowship.

Charles Miller Obituary (2021).

Foldable Table Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities – The Shotcaller.

Prince Charles meets medical staff who treated his late father and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Taiwan starts rotational electricity blackout after power plant outage.

South Korea: Domestic production of Pfizer vaccine? Samsung Bio and Pfizer's denial still raises expectations.

Hungry Jack’s and KFC among most popular restaurants for NSW Dine and Discover voucher spending.

The Adelaide department stores we loved… and lost.

Armed Grimsby robber beat victim with coffee jar and stamped on his face.

Parks and Wildlife issue warning as controlled burns blanket Perth with smoke haze.

Law firm worker stole war medals worth £24,000 and tried to sell them.