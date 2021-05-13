© Instagram / commander in chief





Biden Sworn in as Commander in Chief, Pledges Unity and Trump And The Military: What An Erratic Commander In Chief Leaves Behind





Trump And The Military: What An Erratic Commander In Chief Leaves Behind and Biden Sworn in as Commander in Chief, Pledges Unity





Last News:

Mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines increases mild side effects but is safe, study shows.

Masked and restricted by COVID-19, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Today's Mortgage and Refinance Rates: May 13, 2021.

Why I am deleting Goodreads and maybe you should, too.

Is My Kid’s Downward Spiral Just Due to the Pandemic?

Group to tackle deteriorating dams in Mecosta County.

STEMscopes Math Receives Top Marks from Learning List for Alignment to Common Core State Standards for Grades 3-5.

Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby: Chelsea stars feature in brilliant kit drop.

Light News Week 3: Ferris wheels, David Attenborough and celebrating outdoor dining.

Everything Steve Bruce said on talkSPORT interview, transfers, his future, and more.

Temporary accommodation for 44 Fuller and Smuts students.

Crackdown on Emissions ‘Defeat Devices’ Has Amateur Racers Up in Arms.