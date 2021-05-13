© Instagram / dinosaurs show





Auto Dinosaurs Show They’re Not Dead Yet and Dinosaurs show off their moves on new pane of forever stamps





Dinosaurs show off their moves on new pane of forever stamps and Auto Dinosaurs Show They’re Not Dead Yet





Last News:

Pfizer vaccine now available to Louisiana residents ages 12 and up.

Security by Design and NIST 800-160, Part 2: Life Cycle Processes.

College student reflects on Zoom internships and classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to remove Silly Putty from carpets, clothes and fabric.

Personality, treatment, and prescriber all influence retention for opioid rehab.

Anchore Secures Containers for AI, Machine Learning and HPC on NVIDIA NGC.

Occupational Health Experts Recommend New Guidelines to Prevent Workplace Illness and Injury.

WATCH LIVE: Louisiana governor testifying before U.S. Senate on offshore oil and gas this morning.

UEFA Champions League final moved to Porto; Chelsea-Manchester City to play in Estadio do Dragao.

KBR Protects and Prepares Planet for Space Weather Events via $51.2M NOAA Contract.

Driver leads police on high-speed chase through Clovis, Fresno County and Fresno.

Fantasy Baseball Today: Logan Gilbert is a must-add, Zach Gallen to IL, Adalberto Mondesi nearing debut.