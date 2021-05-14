© Instagram / stray dog





Petition: End Stray Dog Cull in Pakistan and Resident says stray dog was unnecessarily killed by Dearborn Heights police





Last News:

Amazon looking to hire 2800 full and part-time employees across DFW.

Inslee announces statewide reopening date of June 30 and short-term statewide move to Phase 3.

Vaccine available for teens, walk-ins welcome at MCCC.

US restaurants and stores raise pay as desperation for workers grows.

25-year-old Toledo chef fights for his life after getting coronavirus.

'The full spectrum of emotions': Fallen officer honored at North Dakota police memorial service.

Appointments and advancements for May 13, 2021.

Man arrested after gardai seize €300k worth of drugs and large sum of cash in north Dublin raid.

Phillies place J.T. Realmuto on COVID-19 injured list after he felt sick.

CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

Head Coach Brandon Staley Shares His Thoughts on the 2021 Chargers Schedule.