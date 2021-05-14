© Instagram / war dogs





Is War Dogs based on a true story? and 11th Circuit Refuses to Revive ‘War Dogs’ Defamation Case





11th Circuit Refuses to Revive ‘War Dogs’ Defamation Case and Is War Dogs based on a true story?





Last News:

05/13 – Brantly's «Cooler and Drier» Thursday Evening Forecast.

CDC says fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks: ‘We have all longed for this moment’.

Austin Tesla Roofing Company, Austin Roofing and Construction, Weighs in on Recent News Regarding Tesla Solar Roof Price Increase.

A double hero: Casey Thate is an ICU nurse. And a volunteer firefighter.

Trust no one in 'The Woman in the Window.' And definitely don't trust the movie itself.

One Man Killed, One Critically Wounded In Chatham Shooting.

Unclaimed $26M Lotto Ticket Expires Thursday Night.

Far Fewer Young Migrants Are In Border Patrol Custody, DHS Secretary Says.

‘A breath of fresh air.’ Masks no longer mandated for vaccinated people.

Back on Thanksgiving menu: Egg Bowl.

Bones Mackay is back on the bag. See what pro he's filling in for at the PGA Championship.

How to apply for a $50 monthly discount on internet service.