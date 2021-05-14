© Instagram / bad teacher





Movies Like Bad Teacher and I’m a Parent. And a Bad Teacher. All I Do Is Panic About School.





I’m a Parent. And a Bad Teacher. All I Do Is Panic About School. and Movies Like Bad Teacher





Last News:

New Haven firefighter injured in fatal fire is 'determined' and breathing on his own, friends say.

CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

Museum’s Boeing 727 gets new, old makeover.

State record walleye caught in Holter Lake.

Walz ends Minnesota mask mandate, recommends unvaccinated still wear them, like CDC.

NZ Rugby alleges breach of trust and attempt to destroy Silver Lake deal, as rugby players ramp up their assault on the $387.5 million proposal.

Vaccination «pit stop» for truckers on I-15 near Conrad.

Audit: NC pandemic aid managers fell short keeping up on $3B.

CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

PHOTOS: Bear has close call on utility poles in Arizona border city.

Growing number of Republican lawmakers downplay Jan. 6 attack on Capitol.