© Instagram / briarpatch





BriarPatch raises base rate of pay for employees beginning Jan. 1 and BriarPatch calls on shoppers to bring their reusable bags when they shop





BriarPatch calls on shoppers to bring their reusable bags when they shop and BriarPatch raises base rate of pay for employees beginning Jan. 1





Last News:

At Suisun Valley K-8 School, it’s grow-your-own food and phys ed.

A Fearless Leader: Laurie Linn and Communiqué celebrate 30 years.

Mountain Home Cemetery: A link to Kalamazoo's history and the many people who made it what it is.

Protesters to Rally Against Facemasks and Lockdowns.

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician.

The Iron Ceiling and Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne.

An ‘Eclipse Season’ Is Here And 2021’s Two Biggest Astronomical Events Are Imminent.

Postseason Begins Friday at Pac-12 Championships.

Data Storage Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $10.8 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq.

Merced County kicks off vaccinations for youth 12 and up, following FDA authorization.

A Court-Side Seat: Permit Shields, Hurricane Harvey and the Decriminalization of «Incidental Taking».

REBOUND: California businesses trying to figure out what comes next and when.