© Instagram / magnum pi cast





Wednesday, April 21th: Spring Travel Essentials, Magnum PI Cast Interviews and Magnum PI cast: who stars in the new series, and when it’s on Sky One





Magnum PI cast: who stars in the new series, and when it’s on Sky One and Wednesday, April 21th: Spring Travel Essentials, Magnum PI Cast Interviews





Last News:

Covid: Delay child vaccinations and share jabs with Covax, says WHO.

Target will temporarily stop selling Pokémon and sports trading cards in stores due to safety concerns.

In sharply worded letters, Franchot and Kagan spar over progress on 911 fee audits.

New Prospect Park Initiative To Address Pandemic Wear And Tear.

‘Oxygen’ On Netflix: Highly Tense And Claustrophobic New French Movie.

Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-84 in Caldwell.

Anna Faris Didn’t Make an Appearance on the Series Finale of ‘Mom’: Find Out How the Show Ended.

More Marjorie Taylor Greene Drama: Another Hill Altercation, A Newly Unearthed Video And AOC Warns She’s ‘Deeply Unwell’.

Seared Scallops with Pesto Pasta and Balsamic Syrup.

Tell us: what are your bad habits, and have they become worse during lockdown?

Eighth graders about to wow viewers: Whit & Whimsey.

Manchester United news and transfers RECAP Bruno Fernandes latest and Man Utd vs Liverpool FC highlights.