"Affluenza" case: Ethan Couch, who killed 4 in DUI wreck, set for release and 'Affluenza' Case Highlights Socioeconomic, Racial Disparities in Justice
By: Daniel White
2021-05-15 01:25:19
«Affluenza» case: Ethan Couch, who killed 4 in DUI wreck, set for release and 'Affluenza' Case Highlights Socioeconomic, Racial Disparities in Justice
'Affluenza' Case Highlights Socioeconomic, Racial Disparities in Justice and «Affluenza» case: Ethan Couch, who killed 4 in DUI wreck, set for release
This mash-up of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' and Paramore's 'Misery Business' is the pop-punk anthem of 2021.
Events make a return to the region with Strawberry and Iris Festivals happening this weekend.
Happy Birthday, George Lucas! 7 Movies to Stream on HBO Max, Disney+, and More.
The East Coast Pipeline Shutdown and Price Gouging.
Businesses deciding what to do as new mask guidelines released by CDC.
The Lighting Design of Bryce Foster.
The Latest: Georgia public universities won't require shots.
DarkSide Ransomware Gang Quits After Servers, Bitcoin Stash Seized – Krebs on Security.
On eve of induction, Rudy Tomjanovich embraces what Hall of Fame means.
Happy Birthday, George Lucas! 7 Movies to Stream on HBO Max, Disney+, and More.
A Proclamation on Armed Forces Day, 2021.
A positive update on Adam Haseley – Phillies Nation.