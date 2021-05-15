© Instagram / dallas tv show





DFW Moments: Dallas TV Show and Kitschy new J.R. Ewing Bourbon capitalizes on return of Dallas TV show





Kitschy new J.R. Ewing Bourbon capitalizes on return of Dallas TV show and DFW Moments: Dallas TV Show





Last News:

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history.

'He has so much to give and to live for': 25-year-old Toledoan fighting for his life, weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rookie Jarred Kelenic powers Seattle over Cleveland 7-3.

Retired Black Players say NFL Brain-injury Payouts Show Bias.

Let's go for a walk: Monmouth and King's Wood.

Man Utd and Chelsea face Erling Haaland transfer setback as Barcelona make Messi decision.

Historic homestead in South Canterbury ablaze.

Reflecting on World War II.

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'.

Google Pixel 5a’s fate hinges on one key feature.

CDC guidelines leads to some mask confusion on indoor use.

On the record: Trumbull County.