© Instagram / downward dog





Downward dog inside a New York cathedral and Varinder Aggarwal: You should see my downward dog now!





Varinder Aggarwal: You should see my downward dog now! and Downward dog inside a New York cathedral





Last News:

TFS names valedictorian and salutatorian.

Phillips, Rays rally late, end Mets' 7-game winning streak.

Madame Tussauds moves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax statues away from Royals.

Top 10 courses on crypto, blockchain, fintech and more.

Xi's article on utilizing revolutionary resources to be published.

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot.

'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight.

China cancels climbing on Mt. Qomolangma amid COVID-19 fear_china.org.cn.

Rajesh Jejurikar on Mahindra’s sharpened focus on SUVs and more.

Crow steals man's wallet from his trousers and dumps it on a tree.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Saturday, May 15, 2021.