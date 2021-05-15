© Instagram / extant





EKSG warns builders against flouting extant rules and Housing permission no longer extant in light of interpretation of reserved matters condition





Housing permission no longer extant in light of interpretation of reserved matters condition and EKSG warns builders against flouting extant rules





Last News:

Roger Diez: Truex has three wins and is favored at Dover.

Dry and warmer to start the weekend, before showers return Sunday.

Ellen Degeneres' show ending underscores the LGBTQ icon's complex, hypocritical legacy.

Masks off, Poles cheer reopening of bars and restaurants after COVID-19 lockdown.

Pennsylvania’s public lands should be protected for everyone, not drilled into oblivion.

Budapest mayor launches bid to challenge Orban next year.

Excellent Educators: Edenton teacher using all the right angles.

Suspect arrested and 30 people moved on as police tackle yobs in Sedgley.

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino in line for 6 games in 24 days.

Gaps in mask guidance leave shopkeepers, schools and clergy guessing.