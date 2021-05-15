© Instagram / golden globe awards





Explained: Why Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards and Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Awards in Protest of HFPA





Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Awards in Protest of HFPA and Explained: Why Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards





Last News:

No-fuss parchment paper cuts calories and fat from upside-down coffee cake.

Real ID deadline extended to 2023; Brentwood debuts new police HQ and more top area news.

Guidelines for Gastric and Esophageal Cancers Expand to Include NGS, Immunotherapies.

'LIVe' clothing and gift boutique 'fills the gap' on Winsted's Main St.

Guest column: Lawmakers should support journalism over Big Tech newsfeeds.

US and Greece Working on Deal to Expand Military Cooperation in the Mediterranean.

California’s crumbling roads and bridges targeted for a facelift in Gavin Newsom’s new budget.

Saturday Weather Outlook: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and again tonight, and again on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups.

Stay up to date with NDSU Crop and Pest Report.

Degrees, honors and more for Carnegie-area college students.