© Instagram / new amsterdam season 2





New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 2 (Recap and Review) and New Amsterdam Season 2 Premiere (Review – Spoilers!)





New Amsterdam Season 2 Premiere (Review – Spoilers!) and New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 2 (Recap and Review)





Last News:

Al Roker and wife in disbelief following double dose of exciting family news.

Your guide to avoiding Covid-19 at church and other religious services.

Jimin on Perfectionism, Missing ARMY, His Love of Dancing, and BTS’ Future.

Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard and live stream info for May 15.

Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler buy former club training base.

Ken de la Bastide column: Political in-fighting in Indy and Anderson.

Police investigating shooting at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy. and Whitesville Rd.

8-month-old CNY infant is world’s youngest person to get 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Quake info: Reported (unconfirmed) earthquake: 1.1 mi northwest of Portland, Multnomah County, Oregon, USA, 15 May 2021 12:54 GMT.

Clubhouse Android App Launches To 2 Billion Users—Should You Use It?

Boiling Springs hires new town manager.

Special and honorable mention — volleyball.