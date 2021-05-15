© Instagram / outlander season 2





Outlander Season 2, Episode 3 made me need more about Master Raymond and Jamie’s struggles with PTSD on Outlander Season 2, Episode 2 were important





Jamie’s struggles with PTSD on Outlander Season 2, Episode 2 were important and Outlander Season 2, Episode 3 made me need more about Master Raymond





Last News:

Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown.

17 Controversial Book-to-Film Adaptations That Rankled Their Audiences and Authors.

Rt. 146 Exit Closings in Sutton and Northbridge this Week.

Friday softball roundup: Emma Gillard and her Ravenna teammates hand powerful Oakridge its first loss of the season.

How the Gates Foundation and Seattle nonprofit PATH are helping get oxygen to India.

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 37.

John Axford talks staying connected with MKE Film and pitching (movies, that is).

Welcome to DarkSide – and the inexorable rise of ransomware.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip.

Ex-Florida House speaker Ralph Turlington dies at 100.

How to work remotely and find an internet connection from anywhere.