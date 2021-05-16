© Instagram / nypd blue





'NYPD Blue' Actor Dennis Franz Won't Be Reprising His Role as Andy Sipowicz and ‘NYPD Blue’ Reboot Could Get “A Different Incarnation” At ABC





'NYPD Blue' Actor Dennis Franz Won't Be Reprising His Role as Andy Sipowicz and ‘NYPD Blue’ Reboot Could Get «A Different Incarnation» At ABC





Last News:

‘NYPD Blue’ Reboot Could Get «A Different Incarnation» At ABC and 'NYPD Blue' Actor Dennis Franz Won't Be Reprising His Role as Andy Sipowicz

Help really, really wanted: Auburn-Opelika hotels and restaurants desperately seek employees.

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking reps at wideout in Meyer's first on-field practice.

Pollock goes on IL; Dodgers call up Uceta.

Reports: Blues' Perron put on NHL COVID protocol list.

Blitzkrieg of Violence Continues Across Providence.

More storms on the horizon.

Driver allegedly hits sign, car, leads police on chase.

MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: It's time to save us from this plague of wokery, Boris.

2 men wrongfully sent to death row awarded $75M in damages.

Police smash window to rescue dog from 115-degree car in Florida.

Technology One Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued.

Schnucks will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear a mask.