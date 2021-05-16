© Instagram / drop dead diva





Lifetime’s ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Canceled and "Drop Dead Diva" Review: What's in a Name?





Lifetime’s ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Canceled and «Drop Dead Diva» Review: What's in a Name?





Last News:

«Drop Dead Diva» Review: What's in a Name? and Lifetime’s ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Canceled

Why Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel are 'vulnerable' in huge Giro d'Italia stage.

Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks.

Imagine if Gaza rockets were landing in Washington, not Israel.

Medics: Israeli airstrikes kill 23 in downtown Gaza City.

Temperature checks are gone from some theme parks and elsewhere. Health experts say that's just fine.

Update on the latest sports.

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch.

Belfast weather forecast for Sunday as rain and thunder expected.

Three police injured and 20 arrested amid Rangers title celebrations.

‘Terrific’ new Storm star makes BIG contract statement; Dragons fail to learn lessons: 3 Big Hits.