© Instagram / the chi season 2





Showtime’s The Chi season 2, episode 3 recap: Past Due on good intentions and Lena Waithe Says The Chi Season 2 Is More Vital Than Ever





Lena Waithe Says The Chi Season 2 Is More Vital Than Ever and Showtime’s The Chi season 2, episode 3 recap: Past Due on good intentions





Last News:

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY Gaza girl survives Israeli strike that shattered her family and home.

McLaren to run one-off Gulf livery at Monaco Grand Prix.

Israel kills 42 in Gaza airstrikes as Netanyahu warns war will go on.

Chelsea vs. Barcelona: Live updates, highlights and score from UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism’s impact.

Transfer news LIVE as Rangers and Celtic plus Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen eye signings.

Woman accused of setting up drive-by shooting on 2 men she was arguing with in southeast Houston.

Reinhardt's Kenneth Wheeler publishes book on nineteenth-century Georgia.

Married Couple Arrested On Suspicion Of Snatching Mail In Arcadia.

Motor racing-McLaren take on a retro look for return of the Monaco GP.

The Latest: Palestinian official alleges Israeli war crimes.

What did Shohei Ohtani do this time? Your weekly check-in with the unicorn of MLB.