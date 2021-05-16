The Chi season 3 finale: What will the future hold for Jake? and The Chi season 3 finale: When is it set to air on Showtime?

© Instagram / the chi season 3





Last News:

Israel Gaza conflict: Netanyahu says strikes to 'continue at full force'.

A natural evolution to the art of foraging.

First responders, Boys and Girls Clubs take on NFL style challenges.

Veterans and aviation fans jitterbug it up at annual 1940s Hangar Dance.

NBA News: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Spurs Without Paul, Booker and Ayton.

QC Bike Collective merges with Bike Manchester to strengthen and improve the city's cycling culture.

We Care: Woman needs help purchasing pillow and bed set.

Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials.

Samsonov available, Kuznetsov still not against Bruins.

The Case for Chocolate Bliss in Easing Mood and Anxiety.

Jamal Sutherland video: Footage shows deputies pepper-spray, tase mentally ill Black man in jail cell before his death.

Chicago startup Evergreen wants part of the frozen waffle business.