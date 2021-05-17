Ashley Banjo insists BGT was the right platform for hard-hitting BLM performance and Thurrock BGT star set to star in Southend
© Instagram / bgt

Ashley Banjo insists BGT was the right platform for hard-hitting BLM performance and Thurrock BGT star set to star in Southend


By: Hannah Harris
2021-05-17 02:05:23

Thurrock BGT star set to star in Southend and Ashley Banjo insists BGT was the right platform for hard-hitting BLM performance


Last News:

WWE WrestleMania Backlash live results and analysis.

FCS championship game between Sam Houston and South Dakota.

Sport 2050: 60-minute matches and rolling subs.

Royals vs. White Sox.

Forest Lakes-area development proposal scaled back, but some still concerned.

IBM and AWS' five-year anniversary shows maturing relationship.

Sunnier skies and WARM temps for the week ahead.

The Latest: Israeli jets stages heaving strikes in Gaza City.

Hundreds take part in 'Muddy Princess' 5k mud-run and obstacle course.

Football players and best friends from rival high schools sign together.

Joe Girardi, Jean Segura have confrontation as Philadelphia Phillies lose to Toronto Blue Jays.

  TOP