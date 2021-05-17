Federal Cinematography Law Reform Initiative and 2021 Oscars: Best Cinematography pits 4 rookies against 1 veteran nominee
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-05-17 02:13:38
2021 Oscars: Best Cinematography pits 4 rookies against 1 veteran nominee and Federal Cinematography Law Reform Initiative
Winneshiek Medical Center to open a Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Clinic in Cresco.
Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week.
Apple Music Teaser References 'Hi-Res Lossless' and 'Dolby Atmos'.
A quiet start to the week; rain and thunder chances increase by Wednesday.
Graduating seniors report fraudulent purchases after buying cap and gowns from school vendor.
The Vault: Trucker's strike in 1979 led to panic at the pumps and shortages in Louisville, southern Indiana.
Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death.
Humidity and scattered rain return starting Monday.
Car enthusiasts gather for classic cars, coffee, and companionship.
Triumph and Union Omaha tie in rematch of 2020 league championship.