© Instagram / commando





Hubert Faure, French commando who landed on beaches of Normandy, dies at 106 and Hubert Faure, French WWII commando who took part in Normandy landings, dies at 106





Hubert Faure, French WWII commando who took part in Normandy landings, dies at 106 and Hubert Faure, French commando who landed on beaches of Normandy, dies at 106





Last News:

WEATHER: Heavy rainfall Sunday leads to various road closures and flood related advisories.

Crash on I-83 southbound between Exit 28 and Exit 24, all lanes closed.

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick Motorsports to 1-2-3-4 finish at International Speedway.

Sam’s Club Starts Selling The Gap Clothing.

All hail the tastiest handheld: Port City Taste Burger Week kicks off Monday.

The Walking Dead and Teen Titans Fans Celebrate Khary Payton’s Birthday.

OCA And UPMC Team Up For Second Dose Clinic.

Prevalence of prediabetes and undiagnosed diabetes in Kuwait.

CBS2 Weather Headlines: Partly Clear Skies, Mid 50s Sunday Night; Major Warmup This Week, 80s And 90s Possible.

Marvel Just Killed Spider-Man's [SPOILER].