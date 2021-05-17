© Instagram / serial mom





John Waters to talk about Serial Mom at screening during Sleeping Giant Fest in Jacksonville and Interview: Mink Stole Talks Serial Mom, Divine and More





Interview: Mink Stole Talks Serial Mom, Divine and More and John Waters to talk about Serial Mom at screening during Sleeping Giant Fest in Jacksonville





Last News:

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week.

Do octopuses have souls? «My Octopus Teacher» and the question of octopus consciousness.

Hospice Savannah and Savannah Voice Festival host live jukebox event.

Coronavirus stats continue to decline as local officials await word on mask mandates from Newsom.

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6.

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House.

Speed and alcohol «considered factors» in a serious head-on crash in Arundel Sunday.

No. 16 Louisiana Tech wins division title, Conference USA tourney 2-seed with win over UTSA.

Over 20 migrants found hidden in truck bed and trailer at Sierra Blanca checkpoint.

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers second stolen base.

Postgraduate students’ virtual graduation celebrated with families and staff.

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Quality start Sunday.