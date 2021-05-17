© Instagram / southpaw





Mitch Weber, the southpaw from Minnesota, is Mizzou's next track star and Why Are Left-Handed People Called Southpaws?





Mitch Weber, the southpaw from Minnesota, is Mizzou's next track star and Why Are Left-Handed People Called Southpaws?





Last News:

Why Are Left-Handed People Called Southpaws? and Mitch Weber, the southpaw from Minnesota, is Mizzou's next track star

Two children found dead at Bellevue home.

'Outer Banks' Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Filming the Show as a Couple (Exclusive).

Video of smoke and fire of Sibley derailment.

Tracking Overnight Storms and a Wet Week.

PHOTOS: Broodmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak COG Railway travels to summit of Pikes Peak.

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed.

Minnesota Weather: Summery And Damp Week Ahead.

White Sox vs Twins MLB Odds, Picks and Predictions May 17.

Fisher Men's lacrosse season ends in NCAA Sweet 16.

Why Jordan Spieth's 'disappointing' finish at AT&T Byron Nelson could bode well for him at PGA Championship.

Gia Giudice Reveals Scene She Tried to Cut From RHONJ, Talks Potential Reconciliation Between Teresa and Caroline, and What Inspired Her to Pursue Law Degree.