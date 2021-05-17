© Instagram / first day of winter





First day of winter doesn’t live up to expectations and A ‘Christmas star’ on the first day of winter: Everything to know about the 2020 winter solstice, the shortes





A ‘Christmas star’ on the first day of winter: Everything to know about the 2020 winter solstice, the shortes and First day of winter doesn’t live up to expectations





Last News:

Housing and Residence Life launches Connect2Grounds for rising second-year students.

Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Live Updates.

Climate change and violence in Africa: no time to lose.

Bills and Sabres to celebrate 716 Day with 'Give 716'.

Pit Boss® Grills Partners With AJ Allmendinger And Kaulig Racing.

The Italian Government and the Migration Crisis.

T32 Radiology Fellows Share Their Experiences: Jae Sohn, MD, MS and Evan Calabrese, MD, PhD Share Experiences.

DuPont invests in R&D and manufacturing resources in Europe.

Musk's mixed messages on bitcoin stoke anxieties about cryptos in Corporate America.

South Windsor restaurant gets shoutout from U.S. senator for its food and owner's generosity during pandemic.

La Compagnie to resume all-business-class flights between France and NYC this summer.

Netflix's 'Halston' Explores Elsa Peretti's Rise and Friendship with Designer.