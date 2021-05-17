© Instagram / flaked





Study: Oldowan and Acheulean Flaked Stone Technologies Older than Previously Thought and ‘Flaked’: TV Review





‘Flaked’: TV Review and Study: Oldowan and Acheulean Flaked Stone Technologies Older than Previously Thought





Last News:

Emerald Downs celebrating its 25th season and the return of fans.

Joel Greenberg, Former Gaetz Confidant, Pleads Guilty and Agrees to Cooperate.

NY reopening: NYC marathon, Tribeca Film Festival return and more to know.

Cardinal Dolan blesses new turf, chapel and student center at Moore Catholic HS.

Early voting, primary day and more New York election dates to know.

Wakanda’s Symbiote Invasion Begins, the Fantastic Four Is Down a Member, and Daredevil Falls to Knull.

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week.

Insider Wrap: Swiatek levels up in Rome, Ostapenko and Gauff heating up.

Broadcast Veteran Grant Stinchfield Joins AM 870 and AM 590 The Morning Answer on Tuesday, May 18th.

How California growers had to sidestep county and state programs to vaccinate farmworkers.

Container Store set to open at Annapolis mall with giveaways and donatoins.