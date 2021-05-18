© Instagram / Alexander Skarsgard





Alexander Skarsgard talks new film Godzilla vs. Kong and The Real Reason Alexander Skarsgard Almost Quit Acting





The Real Reason Alexander Skarsgard Almost Quit Acting and Alexander Skarsgard talks new film Godzilla vs. Kong





Last News:

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery.

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night.

The Thrill and Intimacy of Nan Goldin’s Gaze.

Mass. health officials announce 281 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths with a positivity rate of 1 percent.

Feds face calls to be more transparent about Fortin's departure, as replacement expected soon.

No timeline as House works on Boston State House reopen plan.

Ithaca Athletics Holds Annual Senior Banquet on May 17.

Andujar On Federer Clash: 'I Want To Tell My Grandkids I Played Him'.

Kansas' Republican delegation calls on governor to end increased unemployment benefits.

Allergy season ramps up as grass, weed pollen on the rise.

Port Charlotte man sentenced to 8 years prison on drug charges.

Dan Harmon’s Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ To Be Created On Blockchain & Sell NFTs In A First For Fox.