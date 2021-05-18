© Instagram / oona chaplin





Film News Roundup: Oona Chaplin Starring in Horror Movie ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Avatar’ Sequels Star Oona Chaplin: James Cameron Franchise Is ‘Trojan Horse Cinema’





‘Avatar’ Sequels Star Oona Chaplin: James Cameron Franchise Is ‘Trojan Horse Cinema’ and Film News Roundup: Oona Chaplin Starring in Horror Movie ‘Lullaby’





Last News:

5 state and local agencies ink aviation-research deals with NASA.

Mayor and Police Chief To Determine Disciplinary Actions For Huntsville Police Officer Convicted of Murder.

New River Health District seeing a shift in COVID tests and vaccination numbers.

Crank and Boom Ice Cream hosting vaccine clinic with free ice cream.

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-24 West near Murfreesboro Pike.

Hit-and-run on Tompkins Street sends two to the hospital.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday.

Madison ends Pequannock’s unbeaten run to reach Morris County Tourney semis.

Tejas slams CM on ‘Covid failure’, asks him to quit if he can’t handle crisis.

Meet Chef Nurul Ain Malek, who runs The Nomads' kitchen with kindness.

ICU, ventilator availability in Narmada, Navsari, Porbandar: 0.

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu dealing with ankle injury suffered on game-winning slide.