© Instagram / role models





INvolve releases Annual Empower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists, Supported By Yahoo Finance and TALK2US: Women Who Are Role Models





TALK2US: Women Who Are Role Models and INvolve releases Annual Empower Ethnic Minority Role Models Lists, Supported By Yahoo Finance





Last News:

HCSO and other agencies prepared for flooding potential this week.

Developer buys burned-out site at Chicago and Lake Street for redevelopment.

Wild weather brings funnel clouds, landspout tornadoes and hail.

Carson City Fire Department recognizes its own at awards and promotions ceremony.

Arizona Vote Review's 'Insane Lies' Blasted by Local G.O.P.

Jimmy G, George Kittle Among Players On Hand for Offseason Program.

Arizona's continuing population growth puts pressure on water supply.

4 Takeaways on the Jaguars Waiving RB Ryquell Armstead.

Detective indicted, accused of illegally putting GPS on suspect’s car.

15 years after tragic murder, Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game.

Oroho: Revenue Update from Treasurer Shows How Severely Murphy Administration Misled on NJ's Finances.

Denver City Council To Vote On Central Park Neighborhood Name Change.