© Instagram / bill daily





Jenn & Bill Daily (9/30/20) and Jenn & Bill Daily (5/14/20)





Jenn & Bill Daily (9/30/20) and Jenn & Bill Daily (5/14/20)





Last News:

Jenn & Bill Daily (5/14/20) and Jenn & Bill Daily (9/30/20)

ArDOT applying checks and balances to bridge safety checks.

Texas and Indiana to drop $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits during pandemic.

Martha's Vineyard girls tennis wins fourth straight to remain unbeaten.

As mask-wearing rules loosen, parents urge O.C. education officials to 'Let the Kids Breathe'.

Alabama 6-year-old child shot and killed by 3-year-old sibling who found gun.

Coronavirus Australia LIVE UPDATES: At-risk people need higher vaccine priority: Senator.

San Diego's Inovio makes progress on universal COVID-19 vaccine.

Golden Knights explore options on top line without Max Pacioretty.

The Investigators: Government grant scams targeting Mid-Southerners on the rise.

A pediatrician's advice to parents on how to handle change in mask policy.

Utah home builder starts using bamboo instead of relying on traditional lumber.

Firefighters rescue multiple hikers at Ehukai Pillbox on Sunday.