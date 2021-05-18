© Instagram / council of dads





Council of Dads round table: Will Larry find reconciliation? and Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 2 ‘I’m Not Fine’





Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 2 ‘I’m Not Fine’ and Council of Dads round table: Will Larry find reconciliation?





Last News:

Gehrig Conard and Stone Tomcats playing inspired baseball after Kevin Conard’s passing.

State’s first private lab to test for COVID looks back at pandemic ... and ahead to what’s next.

Memorial service for Rex and Brody Reinhart.

Baseball: Minot and Legacy split a crucial late-season series.

CBD Oil Market growth to accelerate at 27% CAGR during 2021-2025.

A2 Milk and Zip were among the most traded ASX shares last week.

Surge of heat in the forecast for Northeast Ohio later this week.

Cars left stranded on Camellia Blvd. in Lafayette due to flooding.

Miner Earns Eightfold Gain Striking Palladium on City’s Doorstep.

Five candidates for Sioux Falls School Board make final pitches on eve of election day.

Man with road rage caught on camera repeatedly punching Murfreesboro driver.

Body found in burned vehicle on western Pennsylvania road.