© Instagram / council of dads





Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 6 ‘Heart Medicine’ and Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 5 ‘Tradition!’





Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 5 ‘Tradition!’ and Council of Dads: ‘Council Notes’ for episode 6 ‘Heart Medicine’





Last News:

Rangers snap 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Yankees and Cole.

Muskegon CC walk-off homer breaks Jackson hearts and vehicle window, sends Jayhawks to softball nationals.

Major Livestock and Ag Groups Meet to Discuss Challenges Involved in the Marketing of Finished Cattle.

Local 5 Investigates: Brown County’s oldest and only ongoing murder cold case.

Gujarat and South Rajasthan In For Extremely Heavy Rains, Strong Winds As Cyclone Tauktae Continues to Move Inland.

At colleges, vaccine mandates slow and lifting masks rises.

In Weekend Protests, Hundreds of Cornell Students and Ithacans Demand Freedom and Safety for Palestinians.

Shooting deaths of Town and Country man, woman killed on Delmar Boulevard may be related, investigators say.

BukuKas gets $50M from investors including DoorDash's Gokul Rajaram and TransferWise founder Taavet Hinrikus.

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million.

T.J. Oshie feeds off the pressure, and the Capitals feed off T.J. Oshie.

Are businesses ready to relax mask guidelines?