© Instagram / extant





Apply merit, extant laws in appointment of LASU VC, Lagos doctors tell Sanwo-Olu and Reps warn against breach of extant safety standards at workplace





Reps warn against breach of extant safety standards at workplace and Apply merit, extant laws in appointment of LASU VC, Lagos doctors tell Sanwo-Olu





Last News:

Mid-Ohio Valley schools developing vaccine clinics.

Prep boys soccer: Late goal propels Hawks past Stangs and into 4A title match.

Congressional leaders tour Clarksburg VA.

Valour Announces Launch of Cardano and Polkadot Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

Novo Holdings leads US$125 Million Series C in Hummingbird Bioscience.

DeMatha coach Mike Jones hired as Virginia Tech’s Associate Head Coach.

Home sweet Hackney: love, life and local legends in east London – in pictures.

Quake info: Moderate mag. 4.8 earthquake.

READ: Vice President Harris and second gentleman's tax returns.

Gold and Silver price today: Yellow metal trades low while silver on a rise.

Ganga Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and all you need to know.

Fabinho set for position change as Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp plot Champions League path.