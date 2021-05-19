© Instagram / serial mom





Horror History: SERIAL MOM with Kathleen Turner Is Now 27 Years Old and John Waters' SERIAL MOM Is a Perfect SCREAM Prequel





Horror History: SERIAL MOM with Kathleen Turner Is Now 27 Years Old and John Waters' SERIAL MOM Is a Perfect SCREAM Prequel





Last News:

John Waters' SERIAL MOM Is a Perfect SCREAM Prequel and Horror History: SERIAL MOM with Kathleen Turner Is Now 27 Years Old

Murphy not backing down on indoor masks, and even MSNBC wonders why. Here are the politics.

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

'Rebel' Star Katey Sagal and Fans Protest Show's Cancellation by ABC.

QB Matt Ryan on his future, the Falcons' offense and Julio Jones.

Peter S. O'Neill of Boise, ID dies after life shaping Idaho.

Boone County students to receive better access to mental health care and resources.

San Diego County Supervisors Support Plan To Restructure San Pasqual Academy.

Expect Jets and Oilers to go out of character, at least early.

Murphy not backing down on indoor masks, and even MSNBC wonders why. Here are the politics.

On-ramp at Linden Avenue reopens.

Cuban asylum-seeker shot dead on Juarez strip days shy of being allowed to enter U.S.

Zachary Wester found guilty on 19 counts.