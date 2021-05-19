© Instagram / camp rock





'Camp Rock' Stars Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner Went to Rehab as Teenagers -- but for Different Reasons and Does Disney+ Have Both 'Camp Rock' Movies?





'Camp Rock' Stars Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner Went to Rehab as Teenagers -- but for Different Reasons and Does Disney+ Have Both 'Camp Rock' Movies?





Last News:

Does Disney+ Have Both 'Camp Rock' Movies? and 'Camp Rock' Stars Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner Went to Rehab as Teenagers -- but for Different Reasons

H.S. roundup: Waterford baseball bounces back and beats East Lyme.

DHS warns as pandemic restrictions ease, the nation – and Utah – face threats from within.

Locals Harry, Winter winners for Weber State at Big Sky track and field championships.

Two dozen more fraud charges filed against Newport Beach insurance agent.

School Vote: Mattituck, Greenport, Oysterponds and New Suffolk budgets approved by wide margins.

«Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery» Springing Into Summer with Updates and Landmarks.

B.C.'s anti-gang agency adds more names and faces to public warning list.

Girls golf Tournament of Champions: Meng joins champ and Chowdary in strong showing.

New curfew hours start for Suva and Nausori from this evening.

Motorist Was Driving Tesla 82 MPH While Sleeping, Police Say.

Voters in Montauk, Sagaponack, Wainscott OK school budgets.

Fleeing man climbs on wires, causes N. Portland power outage.