© Instagram / devious maids





Eva Longoria Talks ‘Devious Maids’ Backlash, Latino Perceptions at Produced By Conference and ‘Devious Maids’ Trims Regular Cast For Season 3





‘Devious Maids’ Trims Regular Cast For Season 3 and Eva Longoria Talks ‘Devious Maids’ Backlash, Latino Perceptions at Produced By Conference





Last News:

Here’s what Storm coach Dan Hughes thinks of new Commissioner’s Cup and the added dynamic it brings to WNBA season.

Chris Pratt's Parks And Recreation Band Is Releasing A Real-Life Album, And It Sounds Awesome.

Tennis: Amber Wey and MJ Lundberg take league singles titles.

Jake Erdeljac And Mara Casale, Couple Gunned Down In Westmoreland County Home, Remembered By Friends And Family.

Health department announces 'Shot and a Beer' vaccine offer in partnership with Ska Brewing Co.

Silicon Valley uses 'socially awkward' and 'the spectrum' to cover their sins.

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Back in Orange and Black.

Poway Unified Career and Technical Education Expo goes virtual.

Massachusetts State and Local COVID Extensions End June 15.

UH Maui Anatomy and Physiology Instructor Honored for Excellence in Teaching.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Rights Offering for Shares of Common Stock Record Date and Summary of Terms.

2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds: Sabres on top, where Kraken rank, and more.