© Instagram / disjointed





Dallas Empire battle technical issues, disjointed gameplay in early Major III exit to OpTic Chicago and Galway looking to light the fuse early after disjointed 2020





Galway looking to light the fuse early after disjointed 2020 and Dallas Empire battle technical issues, disjointed gameplay in early Major III exit to OpTic Chicago





Last News:

Markets Decline Globally, and Fed Hints at a Policy Review.

Bearden and Stuart say wedding vows March 6.

White Sox's Tony La Russa in the wrong on Yermin Mercedes and unwritten rules.

DLNR NEWS RELEASE: SAILBOAT CAUSING REEF DAMAGE REMOVED AND IMPOUNDED.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: STATE SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR BOARD OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES.

Old Dominion, The O'Jays and Limp Bizkit to play Festival of the Lakes.

Two arrested after deputies say guns, drugs and weed found at Shelby County home.

As playoffs approach, Brooklyn Nets' James Harden says he's 'all about winning' and not worried about his stats.

When will the J&J vaccine be available for children 12 and up?

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections.

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths.

Mucormycosis: the black fungus hitting India's Covid patients.